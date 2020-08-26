Shehbaz to face disqualification if Nawaz Sharif does not return: Chohan

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan on Wednesday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif took “W-turn” by speaking lies about Nawaz’s return, ARY News reported.

While addressing media in Lahore, the provincial information minister said the whole world knew that Shahbaz Sharif had guaranteed Nawaz’s return from abroad once his treatment was over.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Shehbaz Sharif should be ready for disqualification in case if Nawaz does not return back to the country,” said Chohan and added that PML-N President had guaranteed Nawaz Sharif’s return after eight weeks as ordered by Lahore High Court (LHC).

Read More: PM Imran Khan announces to use all options to bring back Nawaz Sharif

“Shehbaz Sharif is a liar and cheater after he lied that he did not guarantee Nawaz Sharif’s return. The whole world knew that Shahbaz had guaranteed Nawaz Sharif’s return as he had submitted a draft of the undertaking to the Lahore High Court about Nawaz Sharif’s return after eight weeks,” he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan yesterday had said that it is up to the government to bring back former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to the country.

Chairing a federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad, he had said the PML-N supreme leader should be repatriated without delay and issued directives for the authorities concerned to review legal aspects of the matter.

Read More: Pakistan approaches UK for Nawaz’s repatriation

Sources relayed the meeting took stock of the country’s overall political and economic situation, Nawaz Sharif’s extradition as well as PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz’s recent political activities.

Comments

comments