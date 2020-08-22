LONDON: Pakistan has approached British authorities to repatriate three-time prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif, who is currently staying in London for his medical treatment, ARY NEWS reported.

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to United Kingdom Mohammad Nafees Zakaria wrote a letter to the British authorities, demanding to handover the former prime minister to the country.

The development came a day after Federal Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz has said that it is necessary to bring back former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan and the government will ask the Foreign Office (FO) to take steps for his return.

Shibli Faraz, while addressing a press conference in Islamabad today, said that Nawaz Sharif had departed to London for six months by presenting an excuse for his precarious health conditions, however, he neither undergoes any medical test nor sends his health reports sought by the Punjab government.

He criticised that Nawaz Sharif is running politics in Pakistan from London by contacting everyone including Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman except Shehbaz Sharif. The government will bring back the PML-N leader to Pakistan by adopting legal procedures, he announced.

The federal government will ask the foreign ministry to take steps for bringing back Nawaz Sharif to the country, said Faraz.

Moreover, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has also decided to approach an accountability court to declare the former prime minister a proclaimed offender in a reference accusing him of receiving luxury vehicles and gifts from Toshakhana.

