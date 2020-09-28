LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested on Monday PML-N President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif in a money-laundering and assets beyond means case.

A team of the national graft buster arrested him from the Lahore High Court (LHC) after it dismissed his plea for extension in his interim bail in the case. He was escorted to the NAB Lahore headquarters amid tight security.

A large number of PML-N supporters were present on the court premises to show solidarity with their party leader and chanted slogans against the NAB and the government after his arrest.

Read More: NAB prepares money-laundering reference against Shehbaz Sharif: sources

The LHC bench rejected his bail petition after hearing arguments of the NAB prosecutor and the PML-N president’s lawyer Azam Nazir Tarar at length. Earlier today, Shehbaz Sharif arrived at the LHC as it resumed hearing the case.

Speaking to media after Shehbaz’s arrest, party spokesperson Marriyam Aurangzeb blasted Prime Minister Imran Khan and the bureau and alleged the PML-N leader was arrested on the premier’s behest.

Reacting to the arrest, Maryam Nawaz tweeted: “Make no mistake. Shehbaz Sharif has been arrested ONLY because he REFUSED to play in the hands of those who wanted to use him against his brother. He preferred standing behind prison bars than to stand against his brother. Shahbaz Sharif, aap ko SALAM!”

Make no mistake. Shehbaz Sharif has been arrested ONLY because he REFUSED to play in the hands of those who wanted to use him against his brother. He preferred standing behind prison bars than to stand against his brother. Shahbaz Sharif, aap ko SALAM! — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) September 28, 2020

Read More: NAB reveals five shady transactions in graft case against Shehbaz

On September 24, the LHC had extended his interim bail till Monday in the money-laundering case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had last month filed the Rs7 billion money laundering and assets beyond means reference against Shehbaz and his family members, including his wife Nusrat Shehbaz, sons – Hamza Shehbaz and Salman Shehbaz – and two daughters, Rabia Imran and Javeria Ali.

Read More: Shehbaz Sharif claims efforts underway to imprison him

Comments

comments