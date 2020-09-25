LAHORE: A major discovery by anti-graft watchdog in the money laundering reference against Shehbaz Sharif implicated five dubious transactions by the former CM, ARY News reported

The development in the inquiry into the money laundering case by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) revealed five more dubious transactions today via a private bank branch in Muslim Town area Lahore. Out of the five revealed transactions, four recorded the name of Sharif’s son Suleman Shehbaz as well.

The four of the five said transactions were materialized on January 1, 2017 while the fifth one followed months later on April 28.

NAB sources confirmed that the transactions, all of which made whilst his tenure as the Punjab chief, could not be justified by the former CM when inquired.

The source confirmed further that these dubious transactions were not even established in the State Bank’s record.

READ: LHC extends interim bail of Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering case

The anti-graft body prepared yet another reference against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President allegedly exposing the procedures adopted by the Sharif family to launder money from Pakistan, the sources told ARY News earlier.

According to the sources, the reference against Shehbaz Sharif is one of the longest prepared by NAB authorities and comprised of 58 volumes spanning over 500,000 pages.

The inquiry against Shehbaz, family in graft case began on January 1, 2018. The volumes carried details regarding Salman Shehbaz and money-laundering network, they said.

The Lahore High Court, however, has extended interim bail Sharif till Monday (September 28) in the case.

Comments

comments