Govt decides to unite all political parties in fight against coronavirus: sources

ISLAMABAD: Following the positive gesture by Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for PM Imran Khan, the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday decided to unite all the political parties in fight against deadly coronavirus, ARY News reported, citing sources.

As per sources, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has been tasked to contact all the political parties in this context. Mr.Qaiser is expected to make contacts with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other political leadership today.

The parliamentary committee that will include members from both government and opposition will also put forward suggestions after review.

Read more: Bilawal Bhutto announces to postpone ZAB’s death anniversary events

The suggestions would be sent to National Coordination Committee, sources.

Earlier, Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while declaring novel coronavirus a serious problem said that there is no need to point scoring on the issue.

I will not criticize PM Imran Khan on this issue, he had said.

He had said that the Sindh government is trying hard to combat against the deadly coronavirus. We all have to fight the virus and stand united in this critical time, he had added.

