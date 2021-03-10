ISLAMABAD: In a bid to provide relief to the poor, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday announced that the government will give direct subsidy to 30 million families across the country, ARY News reported.

Addressing the launching ceremony of the “No one Sleeps Hungry ” programme in Islamabad, PM Imran Khan said that the 30 million deserving families will be given direct subsidy from June this year.

Talking about the “Koi Bhoka Na Soye” programme, the prime minister said that under the initiative, laborers and deserving people on roads will be provided food through mobile trucks in an honorable way.

Initially, the Ehsas Food Trucks are being operated in Islamabad and Rawalpindi and at a later stage, this programme will be further expanded to other parts of the country, he added. He said that the programme was a step towards a welfare state, which always cares for its poor and deserving people.

Read More: PM Imran directs overhaul of subsidy system

“I always feel happy to see that deserving people are given shelter and food with honour and dignity at various Panahgahs established across Pakistan,” the prime minister added. He advised to maintain the quality of food being served at shelter homes and through Ehsas mobile trucks.

On the occasion, the prime minister said that the government will also introduce a direct subsidy programme for the farmers to boost the agriculture sector.

Comments

comments