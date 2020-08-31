Govt disburses Rs105 billion for uplift schemes in July-August

ISLAMABAD: The federal government disbursed Rs105.42 billion for uplift schemes during the first two months of the current fiscal year, according to the Planning Commission.

It said the government has set a target of doling out Rs116 billion development funds in the first quarter of fiscal year 2020-21. Of the total funds disbursed during July and August, a collective sum of Rs7.40 billion was dispensed to federal ministries, Rs13.55 billion to the Water Resources Division, and Rs13.48 to the Cabinet Division.

The commission said Rs12.94 billion worth of funds were disbursed to the Finance Division, Rs20.91 billion to the National Highway Authority (NHA), Rs2.39 billion to Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO) and National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC), and Rs5.61 billion to the High Education Commission (HEC).

It said Azad Jammu and Kashmir got uplift funds amounting to Rs4.96 billion, Gilgit Baltistan Rs4.45 billion, and Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) Rs300 million.

