Govt committed to ease of doing business in country: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday maintained that the incumbent government was committed to ensure ease of doing business in the country, ARY News reported.

Talking to a delegation of representatives belonging to various chambers of commerce and Industry in Islamabad, PM Imran reiterated that the government was striving hard to provide all possible facilities to the business community.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister said that industrialists could play a vital role in strengthening a country’s economy. He said that a strong partnership between the traders and the government was crucial for economic progress of the country.

Read More: Govt making efforts to ensure ease of doing business: Hafeez

PM Imran said that corruption brought the country on the brink of disaster. He vowed to rid the country of the menace of corruption.

On the occasion, the representatives of business community apprised the prime minister of the problems being faced by them and also presented their proposals in this regard.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar, Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Zaidi, Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtiar and others were present in the meeting.

Comments

comments