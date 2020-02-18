Govt making all-out efforts to bring down prices of food items: Hafeez Shaikh

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Tuesday said that the government is making all-out efforts to bring down prices of essential commodities, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a high-level meeting on prices of food items, Hafeez Shaikh said that the government is taking concrete measures to control price hike and ensure availability of essential food items in the markets.

The meeting was briefed on current prices of essential commodities in the local and international markets. The minister was also told about the measures taken so far against price hike.

The high level meeting also mull over various strategies to keep the prices of food items under control in upcoming holy month of Ramadan.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed nationwide crackdown against hoarders and profiteers.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad, the prime minister had directed authorities concerned to take strict and indiscriminate action against elements involved in profiteering and hoarding.

He had said that action will be taken against officers who failed to take action against hoarders. PM Imran Khan had directed 15 to 20 per cent decrease in the price of basic food items.

