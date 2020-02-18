PM Imran Khan orders nationwide crackdown on hoarders, profiteers

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed nationwide crackdown against hoarders and profiteers, ARY News reported.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad, the prime minister has directed authorities concerned to take strict and indiscriminate action against elements involved in profiteering and hoarding.

He said that action will be taken against officers who failed to take action against hoarders. PM Imran Khan has directed 15 to 20 per cent decrease in the price of basic food items.

Provision of best healthcare facilities to masses

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad regarding health, education and other civic facilities of the federal capital, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that no negligence will be tolerated in provision of best possible healthcare facilities to the masses.

He directed the health secretary to pay special attention to make administration of public sector hospitals fully functional. He directed to meet the shortage of manpower in the hospitals and ensure the provision of medicines there.

Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood briefed the meeting about the steps taken to bring improvements in 423 public sector schools and colleges of the federal capital.

The prime minister directed to take steps to meet the shortage of teachers in the schools.

“Since it is the matter of our future, we should consider education as an emergency and take all the requisite steps to bring improvement in it,” added PM.

PM Imran Khan directed that a roadmap be prepared for the provision of quality education in all the schools and colleges of the federal capital. He also emphasized the need for paying special attention to the education of girls.

Regarding encroachments in parks and green areas of the federal capital, the Prime Minister directed the Chairman CDA that those violating the rules of the civic authority in the residential colonies should be identified so that action could be initiated against them.

Discussing the law and order situation of Islamabad, Imran Khan directed to establish a complaint management system in every police station.

