Profiteers, hoarders will be taken to task: PM Imran

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that elements involved in profiteering and hoarding of flour and sugar will be taken to task.

Addressing the ceremony of distribution of Sehat Insaaf Cards in Lahore, PM Imran said that an inquiry is being held to ascertain the reasons for increase in price of sugar.

The prime minister, while referring to current inflation in the country, said the contributing reasons are currency depreciation and account deficits due to policies of previous governments, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said, “The government is taking steps to move towards the welfare model of the state and our priority is to uplift the weakest segments of society.”

PM Imran maintained Pakistan will be transformed into a great nation on the pattern of state of Madinah.

He said for the first time in history, duties on import of health-related equipment have been removed and added that the step will bring revolutionary changes in the healthcare system of the country.

Earlier, the prime minister distributed Health Insaaf Cards among the deserving people.

Earlier on January 18, Taking notice of reports regarding an illegal rise in prices of wheat flour, Prime Minister Imran Khan had ordered a country-wide crackdown on hoarder and profiteers.

According to sources, PM Imran Khan had directed the concerned authorities to take strict and indiscriminate action against the elements involved in illegal price hike.

