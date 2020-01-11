Govt making all out efforts to provide relief to the poor: Yasmin Rashid

SHEIKHUPURA: Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Saturday has said that provincial government is committed to provide relief to the vulnerable segments of the society, ARY News reported.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with distribution of health cards among grade-4 government employees in Sheikhupura, Yasmin Rashid said that the deserving patients will receive free treatment though the health cards.

She maintained that 32 million people of 7.2 million families will be benefited from the program. The minister said that under the program patients will also receive Rs1000 as TA, DA.

Earlier on December 22, in order to pass the fruits of the country’s improving economic health on to the masses, Prime Minister Imran Khan had issued directives for working out a plan to help poverty stricken people improve their socio-economic condition.

Sources relayed it had been decided to dispense money to the poor and deserving people to help them buy essential food items.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar, who heads the Ehsas programme, had been issued special directives in this regard. The prime minister had instructed that money should be dispensed in a transparent manner.

