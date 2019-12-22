PM Imran wants fruits of improving economy passed on to the poor

ISLAMABAD: In order to pass the fruits of the country’s improving economic health on to the masses, Prime Minister Imran Khan has issued directives for working out a plan to help poverty stricken people improve their socio-economic condition, reported ARY News.

Sources relayed it has been decided to dispense money to the poor and deserving people to help them buy essential food items.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar, who heads the Ehsas programme, has been issued special directives in this regard. The prime minister instructed that money should be dispensed in a transparent manner.

Earlier in July, this year, Prime Minister Khan had launched the National Poverty Graduation Initiative to help the poor fight poverty by providing them interest-free loans.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the initiative in federal capital, he had said the government will introduce new initiatives under the umbrella of the Ehsas Programme every month to pull the people out of poverty.

The prime minister distributed cheques of varying amounts of interest-free loans to help the poor set up businesses on a small scale to uplift their living standards.

The prime minister regretted previously, people came to power to serve the masses but instead served their interests.

“Naya Pakistan will pull the poor out of poverty,” said Mr Khan, citing Chinese example of bringing as many as 70o million people out of poverty over a period of 30 years.

