Poverty alleviation first step towards prosperity, says Hafeez Shaikh

ISLAMABAD: Finance Adviser Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Thursday emphasised on poverty alleviation in the developing countries for stepping towards achieving the target to becoming prosper states, ARY News reported.

Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, while addressing Peace and Development Conference in Islamabad today, said that the continuity of the government’s policies is crucial for prosperity in the country. He urged regional countries to make joint efforts for gaining prosperity by taking advantages of the available opportunities.

The finance adviser reiterated that China, Saudi Arabia and Turkey are the top allies of Pakistan. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is playing an important role in regional development. “Pakistan desires for a peaceful and prosper Afghanistan, whereas, the country is also willing to increase trade volume with its neighbouring country Iran,” he added.

“We have to increase the living standards of the nationals in order to bring stability and prosperity in the country. The private sector of any country possesses a very important role in development. The private sector could find markets in ally countries.”

He said that the present government has provided a feasible environment for investors by creating ease in doing business.

“We have to further simplify business procedures besides giving a favourable environment to investors. The government has also taken effective measures to stabilise the national economy which resulted in a reduction in current account deficit up to 40 per cent.”

“We are working on CASA-1000 [Central Asia-South Asia power project] to overcome energy shortage. Moreover, the government had opened the Torkham border to continue trade activities for 24 hours.”

