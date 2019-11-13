PM Imran Khan to get briefing by FBR officials today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned the officers of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to the PM Secretariat today, ARY News reported.

Sources told ARY News that PM Khan will get a briefing from FBR high-level officers over economic targets of the country. Moreover, the premier will also gain the confidence in the revenue body’s officers pertains to the reformations in FBR laws, sources added.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

PM Khan and FBR officials will also exchange views over financial challenges to the country in the upcoming meeting. He will also give economic targets to the revenue institution’s officials.

On September 5, PM Imran Khan had announced that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government was giving utmost importance to reforms in Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) so as to restore the confidence of the business community in it.

Read: Reforms in FBR govt’s top priority: PM Imran Khan

PM Imran Khan, while presiding over a high-level meeting, said the incumbent government was focusing on eradication of irregularities in the Federal Board of Revenue. He noted that confidence of the business community in FBR to help to broaden the tax net. On the occasion, he directed the FBR teams to ensure the record of all meetings while discharging their duties.

Earlier on July 20, Federal Board of Revenue Chairman Shabbar Zaidi had said that reforms were being made in the Federal Board of Revenue under the leadership of PM Imran Khan.

Federal Board of Revenue chief had said that it was his responsibility to improve the tax base under the leadership of PM Khan. “Hawala” and “Hundi” have inflicted a huge loss on the country’s economy. All measures are being taken to include more people in the tax net,” he had added.

Comments

comments