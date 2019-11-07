ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has invited foreign companies to explore business opportunities in the E-commerce sector in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

He said this while talking to Chairman of the supervisory Board Huawei Li Jie, who called on PM Imran along with his delegation at PM House in Islamabad.

During the meeting, chairman Li Jie informed the Prime Minister about the progress being made by the company in the network domain.

While highlighting huge business opportunities created under the new E-policy, launched by Ministry of Commerce, the Prime Minister invited the company to explore business opportunities in this sector.

He further urged them to involve brilliant young minds of Pakistan working in technical fields. The possibility of relocation of manufacturing units to Pakistan also came under discussion.

Highlighting attractive incentive packages, being offered by the Government to the potential relocating industries, the premier also highlighted the availability of inexpensive labour and competent and enterprising youth potential of the country which would help the foreign countries to further grow.

Mr. Li Jie Chairman of the Supervisory Board Huawei stated that he was really impressed with the intellect of the Pakistani students. He said that they were running a Program of merit awards to the students of NAMAL.

Chairman Board of Investment Syed Zubair Haider Gillani, Secretary Commerce Sardar Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera, Secretary IT Mr. Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui were also present during the meeting.

