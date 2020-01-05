‘Electric buses to be introduced in Lahore soon’

LAHORE: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Sunday said the government was working to introduce electric buses in Lahore to combat air pollution.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Pakistan’s first-ever urban forest in Lahore today, he said the government was adopting adequate measures to combat environmental pollution.

As a part of “Urban Forest Policy” First #Miyawaki Urban Forest in Pakistan, #LibertyUrbanForest, inaugurated by Advisor to PM @aminattock Area = 2,850 Square meters

Native species = 45+

Saplings planted = 10,000+#Plant4Punjab #CleanGreenPunjab @CleanGreenPK pic.twitter.com/HtwgKLUWEU — Govt of Pakistan (@pidqov) January 5, 2020

The adviser said electric buses will be run in Lahore to reduce the air pollution.

On November 20, it emerged that the government had set to launch electric buses in the country to combat air pollution.

The federal government had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with private ride-hailing service to introduce electric vehicles in the country.

The MoU was signed by Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhary and CEO of bus hailing service in Islamabad.

Under the MoU, the company will introduce electric battery-powered buses and also spend 12 billion rupees to expand its transport bus service in the country.

The federal cabinet meeting, held on November 4, had given approval to the draft policy of electric motor vehicles.

