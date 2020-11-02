Govt plans to launch electric train from Islamabad airport to Murree

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry, announced on Monday that the government is studying a proposal to run an “electric automatic train from Islamabad airport to Murree”.

Taking to Twitter, the federal minister said that with the electric buses project for Islamabad reaching EOI level, a plan to launch an electric train from Islamabad airport to Murree is in the works.

“The next major project is the electric automatic train from Islamabad Airport to Murree. The study of which has started and a meeting has been held with the planning ministry in this regard,” said Chaudhry in a tweet.

اسلام آبد میں 38 الیکٹرک بسوں کا منصوبہ اب EOI کی سطح پر آچکا ہے، اگلا اہم منصوبہ انشاللہ اسلام آباد ائرپورٹ سے مری تک الیکٹرک آٹومیٹک ٹرین کا ہے جس کی اسٹڈی شروع ہو گئ ہے اور پلاننگ منسٹری سے اس ضمن میں میٹنگ بھی ہو چکی ہے، انشاللہ اس پراجیکٹ سے سیاحت اور سفر کامنظر بدل جائیگا https://t.co/61iZjK69TV — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) November 2, 2020

On Saturday, Fawad Chaudhry had said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was working over a plan to convert public transport into electric vehicles in metropolitan cities of Pakistan.

He had said that the federal capital will be the first city to have environment-friendly electric transport with 38 electric buses by December this year.

The federal minister in a statement said under the new MoU, the German company will invest in three phases; installations of its manufacturing plants, bus operations and technology transfer to Pakistan. He hoped that the project will attract 3 to 5 billion US dollars of foreign investment.

It is pertinent to mention here that vehicles in Pakistan to be shifted on electric power as the country approved its first-ever Electric Vehicle (EV) policy in June.

