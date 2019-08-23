Govt employees to get health cards in Punjab

LAHORE: On the directions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the Punjab government has decided to issue Sehat Insaf Cards to all the employees of the provincial government, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued from his office, CM Buzdar the line departments to take necessary steps in this regard. He said that the government employees could avail healthcare facilities from hospitals up to Rs725,000 through these cards.

He maintained that this card would help in providing treatment facility to the government employees up to Rs7.25 lakhs.

“These are those beneficial reforms which have not been done by any past government during the last 70 years,” he added.

Earlier on August 10, the government had decided to provide health insurance to the families of the new overseas Pakistanis from October 15 this year across the country.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari along with Special Assistant for Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza had announced the decision while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

Zulfi Bukhari said that under a joint venture of ministries for Health and Overseas Pakistanis, this facility would provide a premium of Rs 2000 per month and Rs 7,20,000/ had been fixed annually which would be spent on the health of families of laborers working abroad.

