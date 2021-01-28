Govt to ensure provision of COVID-19 vaccine at district level: Faisal Sultan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan on Thursday claimed that the government will ensure the provision of COVID-19 vaccine at the district level across the country, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, following an NCOC meeting on coronavirus vaccine, Dr Faisal Sultan said that they have taken measures to ensure the availability of the coronavirus vaccine across the country. He maintained that an aircraft will be sent to China to transport 500,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan soon.

Earlier on January 27, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Health Dr Faisal Sultan had said that China gifted 0.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan, adding that it will reach Islamabad soon.

Read More: COVID-19 vaccine from China to reach Pakistan soon: Faisal Sultan

Talking to journalists following the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) special session, Dr Faisal Sultan had said that the government will provide the COVID-19 vaccine free of cost to the general public.

In the first phase, frontline health workers will be vaccinated, while in the second phase, senior citizens will be administered with the anti-pandemic medicine, he had added.

Dr Faisal Sultan had said that so far 400,000 health workers had been registered for vaccination.

Comments

comments