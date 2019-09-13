Govt to ensure speedy justice in country: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the government will introduce judicial reforms to ensure speedy justice in the country, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting on legal reforms, PM Imran said that they will introduce reforms to curb prolonged litigation and inordinate delay in decisions.

He said, “Justice delayed is justice denied.” The prime minister said that the state was responsible to provide justice to vulnerable segments of the society.

PM Imran said that prisoners involved in minor crimes were languishing in jails for non-payment of penalties and added that the state will provide legal aid to the poor.

He said that the nation demanded to recover looted national wealth from plunderers.

Read More: Affordable, accessible justice system is govt’s top priority: PM Imran

Earlier on August 21, PM Imran Khan had said that speedy, affordable and easily accessible justice system was the top priority of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government.

Talking to Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem, who had called on him at his office in Islamabad, PM Imran had said, “Instant and easily available justice brings major change in people’s life.”

On the occasion, PM Imran had hailed the efforts of Dr. Farogh Naseem for new legislation in best interest of the people.

Comments

comments