Govt to continue exposing India’s belligerent designs towards Pakistan: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that his government will continue to expose India’s belligerent designs towards Pakistan and Modi-led government’s fascism, ARY News reported on Monday.

PM Imran Khan said in his Twitter messages today that he had spoken at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 2019 on how India’s fascist Modi govt used the Balakot crisis for domestic electoral gains.

Latest revelations from the communication of an Indian journalist, known for his warmongering, reveal the unholy nexus between the Modi govt and Indian media, he continued.

The Indian global disinformation campaign against Pakistan, sponsorship of terrorism and its abuses in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir have all stand exposed, said PM Khan.

“Now India’s own media has revealed the dirty nexus that is pushing our nuclearised region to the brink of a conflict it cannot afford.”

I want to reiterate that my govt will continue to expose India’s belligerent designs towards Pakistan & Modi govt’s fascism. Int community must stop India from its reckless, militarist agenda before the Modi govt’s brinkmanship pushes our region into a conflict it cannot control. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 18, 2021

The premier said that he wants to reiterate that his government will continue to expose India’s belligerent designs towards Pakistan and Modi-led government’s fascism.

He urged the international community to stop India from its reckless, militarist agenda before the Modi govt’s brinkmanship pushes the region into a conflict it cannot control.

The screenshots of a WhatsApp conversation between Arnab Goswami and the former Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) CEO Partho Dasgupta are making rounds on social media besides also being quoted by Indian media.

The messages discuss the Pulwama attack on February 14, 2019, in which 40 Indian soldiers were killed, with Goswami rejoicing and writing to Dasgupta about how the attack has helped his channel. ‘This attack we have won like crazy,’ he wrote to Dasgupta.

The Whatsapp chat between Arnab Goswami and BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta had also revealed that the latter was aware of Indian plans to conduct a strike inside Pakistan and scrapping the article 370 in occupied Kashmir.

The 2019 Indian general election was just a few months away at that time.

The conversation had revealed how the Indian Air Force was used as a tool to further the plans of the reelection of a Modi-led government while spreading lies regarding terror hideouts in Balakot.

