LAHORE: The Punjab health department formed on Wednesday a medical board to examine incarcerated Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif.

The board comprising six government doctors was constituted on the direction of the accountability court. Punjab Institute Of Neurosciences (PINS) Prof Khalid Mahmood has been named convener of the board also comprising Prof Saeed Ahmed, Prof Saima Ameer, Prof Rana Adil, Prof Khadija and Dr Abbas Khokhar as its members.

The board will examine Shehbaz’s health inside prison and submit a report in this regard to the health department. It can also get Shehbaz’s personal physicians’ opinion about his health on his request.

Earlier, the accountability court in Lahore issued a written order regarding formation of a medical board to examine Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif. It directed the government to include Sharif’s personal physicians including Arif Khan, Professor Aqeel Bari and Professor Tahir in the medical board.

Judge Jawadul Hassan noted in the order that the accused is a patient of brain tumour and cancer and his legal right to get his medical reports could not be neglected.

