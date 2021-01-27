AC issues written order regarding medical board for Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore has issued a written order regarding the formation of a medical board to examine Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In its three-page written order regarding the Shehbaz Sharif’s petition seeking the constitution of a medical board, the accountability court directed the health secretary to provide medical reports to Shehbaz Sharif.

It has been directed to include Sharif’s personal physicians including Arif Khan, Professor Aqeel Bari and Professor Tahir in the medical board.

The order was issued by the judge Jawadul Hassan which stated that the petitioner was a patient of brain tumour and cancer and his legal right to get his medical reports could not be neglected.

In the previous hearing of money laundering case on January 20, Shehbaz, who is also the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, had complained non-provision of his medical reports.

To this, the judge had remarked that the court will issue directives in this regards.

Before the adjournment of the hearing, the accountability had summoned the lawyers for cross-examination of two prosecution witnesses, Bilal Zameer and Muhammad Sharif, in money laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif’s family.

