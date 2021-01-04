LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday put off the hearing of a money laundering case against PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and members of his family until January 6.

Judge Jawadul Hassan adjourned the hearing due to the absence of Shehbaz’s lawyer Amjad Pervaiz, who was stated to have gone to the Supreme Court to pursue a case.

During the hearing, the PML-N president informed the court that his lawyer had gone to Islamabad where he fell sick. Stating that it is his legal right that his lawyer’s presence is ensured during the hearing, he requested the court to adjourn the case.

Shehbaz, who is also leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, complained to the judge that a medical board has not yet come. “I am in your custody. You are powerful so you can call the board,” he said, addressing the judge.

He once again requested the court to form a medical board to examine his health. At this, the judge told him to submit a written request, after which he will pass an order as per the law.

Shehbaz asked the judge to use his powers, to which the latter remarked that the PML-N president was given a bullet proof vehicle for his transportation from jail to the court on his orders. “I will use power when the time to do so comes,” he said.

