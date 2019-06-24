Govt to fulfill promises made with tribal people: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government would fulfill all the promises made with the tribal people, ARY News reported.

Talking to a group of legislators hailing from tribal districts, PM Imran said that for the first time in the country’ history, the incumbent government gave priority to the uplift of tribal districts.

The prime minister said that the government was fully aware of the problems being faced by the people in newly merged districts.

He said that the provincial government had allocated Rs 83 billion for the development projects in tribal districts and added that people’s representatives would be included in the process to monitor the implantation of development projects.

Read More: Uplift of tribal district top priority: PM Imran Khan

Earlier on April on 17, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that development of tribal districts and provision of basic facilities to tribal people were the top priorities of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) government.

Presiding over a high-level meeting to review the development of newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PM Imran had said that the tribal people rendered unmatched sacrifices during the war against terrorism and had directed to release the compensation money to the tribal people immediately.

Comments

comments