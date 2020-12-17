Govt to distribute health insurance cards amongst Azad Kashmir people

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan announced Thursday his government has decided to distribute National Sehat Card amongst people of Azad Kashmir, ARY News reported.

All of the populace in the 10 districts of Azad Kashmir will be given health insurance cards, the PM announced today and added that for 1.2 million people overall, the government will begin printing the cards from tomorrow.

The Prime Minister will officially announce tomorrow the insurance card distribution amongst Azad Kashmir people in the program related to the national health scheduled in the Prime Minister card.

About 350 hospitals will be on the panel of this health insurance card where the insured can get treated for free and now the government has decided to include 11 more hospitals from Azad Kashmir to be in the panel.

According to the official statement, at least six people of the family will be insured against one card, and all major medical procedures including heart surgery will be free for the card holders as the expenses are being borne by the government.

It added that only patients to admit in the hospital will be taken care of by the health card.

The districts to get the health insurance cards include Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Bagh, Hattian Bala, Neelum, Bhimber, Haveli, Sudhanoti, and Poonch, according to the government.

It also said all district headquarter hospitals will be upgraded and will be taken on the health card panel.

The program scheduled tomorrow will be attended by Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Farooq Haider, federal health minister and relevant staff other than ministers Asad Umer, Hafeez Shaikh and Ali Amin Gandapur.

