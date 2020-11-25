PM Imran directs to ensure provision of health cards across Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed to extend the health insurance facility to the entire population in Punjab, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting, PM Imran directed to take all possible measures to ensure the early provision of health cards to all the residents in the province.

On the occasion, Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid briefed the prime minister about the health insurance program, medicine cards and other healthcare facilities in the province.

Read More: Punjab govt decides expanding scope of Sehat Insaf Cards

Earlier on November 5, the Punjab government had decided to expand the scope of Sehat Insaf Cards in phases to provide health insurance facilities to the citizens.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had chaired a high-level session where he was given a briefing over the details of medical facilities and the issuance of Sehat Insaf Cards among citizens.

It had been decided to expand the scope of the health insurance plan. CM Usman Buzdar had said that the provincial government had issued Sehat Insaf Cards to more than 5.1 million families in the first phase of the programme.

