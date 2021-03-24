Govt decides to remove HEC chairman Tariq Banuri        

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to remove Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Dr Tariq Banuri, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the government will replace HEC chairman under the new ordinance and changes in HEC rules and laws.

As per the new ordinance, approved by cabinet committee legislation, the tenure of HEC chairman will be from two to four years.

The final approval regarding the passage of the new ordinance will be given by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Dr Tariq Banuri was appointed by former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi back in 2018. He is set to retire in May 2022.

Separately, it was reported on March 12 that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an action against the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Dr Tariq Banuri over accusations of misuse of power and corruption.

The anti-corruption watchdog accused HEC Chairman Dr Tariq Banuri of misusing power, illegal appointments and corruption.

Dr Tariq Banuri had been asked to provide details of expenditures of the university at the PM House, as well as particulars of the National Academy of Higher Education.

Moreover, the bureau also sought a response from the HEC chairman regarding the appointments of Legal Officer Advocate Tariq Mansoor, Nadia Tahir, Azhar Lateef and Noor Amna Malik.

