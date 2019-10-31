ISLAMABAD: The government on Thursday increased the price of petrol by up to Rs1 per litre for the month of November, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance.

According to a notification, the price of petrol has been increased by Rs1 per litre, while the price of high-speed diesel has been increased by Rs0.27.

Similarly, the price of light diesel has been decreased by Rs6.56 and that of kerosene by Rs2.39 per litre.

With the increase, the per litre price of petrol now stands at Rs114.24 per litre and that of HSD stands at Rs127.41 per litre.

Likewise, the price of kerosene oil will fall from Rs99.57 to Rs97.18 per litre.

The new fuel prices will come into effect from November 1.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Oil Gas and Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had sent a summary to the Ministry of Petroleum to increase fuel and oil prices.

In its summary, OGRA had requested the petroleum ministry to increase the petrol price by Rs1 and high-speed diesel by Re0.37. Similarly, it stated that the price of light diesel should be decreased by Rs6.56 and that of oil by Rs2.39.

