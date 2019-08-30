Govt slashes petrol price by Rs4.59 per litre

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Friday announced to reduce the price of petrol by Rs4.59 per litre for the month of September, ARY News reported.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan took to twitter and announced the decision saying, “Following the decrease in petroleum prices in the international market, the govt has decided to give relief to masses by reducing the petroleum product prices from September 1.”

عوام دوست حکومت کا عوام کو ریلیف دینے کیلئے عملی اقدام۔عالمی منڈی میں تیل کی قیمتوں میں کمی کا فائدہ حکومت خود لینے کی بجائے براہ راست عوام کو منتقل کرےگی وزیراعظم عمران خان کی قیادت میں نئے پاکستان کا دوسرا سال قومی ترقی عوامی فلاح وبہبود اور ملک کیلئے نئی خوشخبریاں لیکر آئے گا۔ pic.twitter.com/MbDPb6IQZk — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) August 30, 2019

Prices of diesel and petrol were slashed by Rs4.59 and Rs7.67 a litre respectively.

Following the cut in the prices of petroleum products, the new price of petrol and diesel will be now Rs 113.24 and 124.80 respectively.

Meanwhile, the prices of kerosene oil and light diesel saw an increase of Rs4.27 and Rs5.63 per litre respectively. The new price of Kerosene oil will be Rs99.57 a litre while light diesel will be sold at Rs91.89 per litre.

The new prices will take effect from 12:00 am on Saturday (September 1).

Last month, the federal government had increased the price of petrol by Rs5.15 per litre for the month of August.

