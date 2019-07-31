Govt hikes petrol price by Rs5.15 per litre

ISLAMABAD: The federal government here on Wednesday night increased the price of petrol by Rs5.15 per litre for the month of August, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the new petrol and diesel prices will be Rs117.83 and Rs132.47 per litre respectively.

Meanwhile, the prices of kerosene oil and light diesel saw an increase of Rs5.38 and Rs8.90 per litre respectively. The new price of Kerosene oil will be Rs103.84 a litre while light diesel will be sold at Rs90.52 per litre.

The new prices will be applicable from 12:00 am tonight.

Earlier on Tuesday, The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) proposed 5.15 rupees per litre hike in petrol price from August 1.

Earlier in May, the federal government increased the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 4.26 and Rs 4.5 per litre respectively for the month of Jun

