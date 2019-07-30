OGRA recommends Rs5.15 per litre hike in petrol price

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Tuesday proposed 5.15 rupees per litre hike in petrol price from August 1, ARY News reported.

The OGRA has proposed raising Rs5.65 per litre on high-speed diesel, while Rs 5.38 on kerosene oil.

It recommended an increase in the price of light diesel oil by Rs8.90 per litre. The OGRA has submitted a summary in this regard to the government.

Read More: Govt decides not to increase petroleum prices for July

Earlier in June, the federal government had announced not to increase the petroleum prices for the month of July.

The current prices of the petroleum will remain in effect for the month of July, said a notification by the petroleum ministry.

Earlier in May, the federal government increased the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 4.26 and Rs 4.5 per litre respectively for the month of Jun

Comments

comments