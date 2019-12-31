Govt hikes petrol price by Rs2.61 per litre

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Tuesday increased the price of petrol by up to Rs2.61 per litre for the month of January 2020, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance.

According to a notification, the price of petrol has been increased by Rs2.61 per litre, while the price of high-speed diesel has been increased by Rs2.25.

وزارت خزانہ نے پیٹرولیم منصوعات کی قیمتوں میں اضافےکا اعلان کردیا وزارت خزانہ نے پیٹرولیم منصوعات کی قیمتوں میں اضافے کا اعلان کردیا۔ہائی سپیڈ ڈیزل کی قیمت میں 2 روپے 25 پیسے فی لیٹر اضافہ ،پیٹرول کی قیمت میں 2 روپے 61 پیسے فی لیٹر اضافہ کردیا۔#ARYNews Posted by ARY News on Tuesday, December 31, 2019

Similarly, the price of light diesel has been decreased by Rs2.08 and that of kerosene by Rs3.10 per litre.

Earlier, on Monday, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) proposed Rs2.61 rupees per litre hike in petrol price from January 1, 2020.

The OGRA had proposed raising Rs2.25 per litre on high-speed diesel, while Rs3.10 on kerosene oil.

The new petroleum prices from January 1, 2020, will be as follows:

Petrol: Rs116.60

Diesel: Rs127.26

Kerosene oil: Rs99.45

Light diesel oil: Rs84.51

