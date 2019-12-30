OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Monday proposed Rs2.61 rupees per litre hike in petrol price from January 1, 2020, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The OGRA has proposed raising Rs2.25 per litre on high-speed diesel, while Rs3.10 on kerosene oil.

It recommended an increase in the price of light diesel oil by Rs2.08 per litre. The OGRA has submitted a summary in this regard to the government.

The OGRA summary proposing new rates will take effect from January 1st after approval by the prime minister, said petroleum division.

If the recommended changes are approved, then the new petroleum prices from January 1, 2020, will be as follows:

Petrol: Rs116.60

Diesel: Rs127.26

Kerosene oil: Rs99.45

Light diesel oil: Rs84.51

Last month, the federal government slashed the price of petrol by Rs0.255 per litre for the month of December.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, prices of light and high-speed diesel have been slashed by Rs2.9 and Rs2.40 per litre respectively. Meanwhile, the prices of kerosene oil has been slashed by Rs0.83 per litre.

