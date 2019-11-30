Govt slashes petroleum prices for December

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Saturday announced to reduce the price of petrol by Rs0.255 per litre for the month of December, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, prices of light and high-speed diesel have been slashed by Rs2.9 and Rs2.40 per litre respectively. Meanwhile, the prices of kerosene oil has been slashed by Rs0.83 per litre.

The new price of petrol will be Rs113.99 per litre. The prices of high-speed diesel and kerosene have been slashed to Rs125.01 and Rs96.35 per liter respectively.

The new rates of the petroleum products will be enforced today midnight countrywide.

Earlier on October 31, the government had increased the price of petrol by up to Rs1 per litre for the month of November, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance.

According to a notification, the price of petrol had been increased by Rs1 per litre, while the price of high-speed diesel had been increased by Rs0.27.

Similarly, the price of light diesel had been decreased by Rs6.56 and that of kerosene by Rs2.39 per litre.

