Govt committed to improve health sector: Dr. Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant To Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government is committed to take forward reform agenda in health sector.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad, Dr. Firdous said the status quo forces that resist reforms will fail against the government’s strong commitment to improve health structure in the country, Radio Pakistan reporated.

She said the government is ready for public private partnership to ensure quality health facilities to people.

The special assistant invited overseas Pakistanis and social sector organizations to contribute to the government’s efforts to address health challenges. She said everyone has to play his role to overcome the negative health indicators of the country.

Earlier on December 28, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said the government was implementing reforms in the health sector to provide better healthcare facilities to the public.

Addressing a function of overseas doctors in Peshawar, he had said that the government was not privatizing government hospitals but introducing reforms to bring them at par with private sector hospitals.

The prime minister had said the government was facing hurdles in implementing reforms in all sectors including bringing automation in FBR and tax collection.

