Govt focusing on revival of industries in Pakistan: PM Imran Khan

WASHINGTON: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said his government is focusing to revive industries and ensure ease of doing business in the country.

Addressing a Trade and Investment Conference in Washington DC, the prime minister Pakistan blessed with numerous potential to excel including its geostrategic location and young population.

The premier invited Pakistani expatriate in the United States to take advantage of investment opportunities in Pakistan. “We are thinking out of the box to attract investment in the country.”

Imran Khan said one window operation is being started at the Prime Minister Secretariat to facilitate the expatriate Pakistanis interested to invest in Pakistan.

He said our focus is on wealth creation. We are giving special emphasis to the agriculture sector as this sector ensures immediate returns. He pointed out that Pakistan has signed an agreement with China to uplift this sector.

Imran Khan said Pakistan has great expectations from the expatriate community. He said a strong and prosperous Pakistan is also important and prove to be beneficial for the expatriate community.

The Prime Minister said Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and China are showing their great interest for investment in Pakistan as they see Pakistan very differently in the context of the young population.

He said similarly, the landlocked Central Asian states are looking towards Gwadar for their trade.

