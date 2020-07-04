Govt issues tender for 80 buses for Green Line Bus project

KARACHI: In a latest development, the federal government has issued international tender for the purchase of 80 buses for Karachi Green Line project, citing sources ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to sources, the federal government has allocated funds for purchase of buses and installation of ITS.

The tendering process will complete within three months and the successful bidder will import 80 buses within six to eight months, sources said. The federal government will run Karachi Green Line project for three years, according to sources.

The Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Limited (SIDCL) officials said that the first phase of the project is expected to become functional by February 2021 adding that the first consignment of the buses is expected to arrive in January of the next year.

According to sources, Sindh government has also handed over Edhi Orange Line Metro Bus project to the central government and as per the understanding the centre will purchase 20 buses for the Orange Line project.

Federal government will run the Orange Line Bus Rapid Transit operations from Orangi to Board Office for three years, while the Sindh government will provide Rs. two billion funds to SIDCL for the project.

Earlier, sources said that 80 buses for Green Line project would be purchased with a cost of Rs10.95 billion.

It is to be noted that the BRT Green Line project with intersections has 24 km long, which includes 12.7 km elevated, 10.9 km at grade, and 422 meters underground route, and has 25 stations.

The phase-II common corridor from Gurumandir up to Municipal Park with a length of 2.5 km has two underpasses at M.A Jinnah Road.

The state-of-art underground bus terminal with parking facility and commercial mezzanine floor was being also being constructed at Numaish.

Comments

comments