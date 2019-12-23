‘PM Imran Khan to inaugurate Green Line bus project’

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Green Line bus project which is completed to provide relief for Karachi citizens suffering transportation problems, ARY News reported on Monday.

Imran Ismail, while addressing a press conference in Karachi today, said he has monitored the construction process of Green Line bus project over the directives of PM Imran Khan and he will brief him over its details.

He revealed that the authorities will be ready to formally inaugurate the bus project by February 7 next year. Ismail said that PM Khan pays special attention to Sindh and it is the only province where people get health insurance cards without seeking any assistance from the provincial government.

The governor detailed that the federal government was responsible for finalising infrastructure-related work of the bus project. He added that the federal authorities have made an agreement regarding its rent and subsidies for Green Line buses.

Ismail said that infrastructure development has received Rs8 billion from the Centre and close coordination between the federal and provincial government will end delays made in the completion of development projects.

It may be noted that the Karachi’s Green Line BRT project with intersections is 24 km long which includes 12.7 km elevated, 10.9 km at grade, and 422 meters underground and has 25 stations.

The phase-II common corridor from Gurumandir up to Municipal Park with a length of 2.5 km has two underpasses at M.A Jinnah Road.

The state-of-art underground bus terminal with parking facility and commercial mezzanine floor was being also being constructed at Numaish.

