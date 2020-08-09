Govt launches app to track ongoing plantation drive

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said on Sunday announced that the government has launched an application to track the ongoing plantation drive in the country through geo-tagging technology.

According to a press statement, the application was prepared with the help of the Punjab Information Technology board to keep the record of each sapling, being planted under the country’s first-ever digital plantation campaign.

A special feature of geo-tagging has been incorporated in the application, enabling the forest departments’ officers to keep the plantation record.

Giving details about the mobile application, Usman Dar said that live location and number of planted saplings will be identified through this special application.

Besides all this, a green selfie feature has also been introduced in the application to enable the volunteers to upload their pictures while planting a sapling anywhere in the country, he added.

Read More: Punjab to plant over one million trees: CM Buzdar kicks off plantation drive

He further in a statement said it was the first time in the country’s history that modern technology was being employed to carry out a plantation drive in the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that a massive plantation drive, kicked off on Sunday to mark the ‘tiger force day’, is underway and all the government departments, civil society and volunteers of Prime Minister’s Corona Relief Tiger Force have been fully engaged in the campaign to achieve the one-day target of planting 3.5 million trees across the country.

Comments

comments