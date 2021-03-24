Govt likely to make important decisions regarding electronic voting

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has summoned an important meeting to discuss matters related to electronic voting and the provision of the right to vote to overseas Pakistanis, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The decision for summoning a high-level meeting to make progress on the matters was taken in a consultative session chaired by Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan today.

The session was attended by concerned officials where they held consultations for immediately initiating the process of internet voting.

It has been decided to summon representatives of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Ministry of Information Technology and Ministry of Science and Technology.

The upcoming meeting will be held on Monday at 10:00 am for electronic and internet voting.

Babar Awan said that overseas Pakistanis are our precious asset and the federal government will allow them participating in the democratic process of Pakistan. He expressed hopes that the federal authorities will complete the administrative phase of e-voting for elections soon.

Earlier in November last year, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced to introduce the electronic voting system to ensure fair and transparent polls in the country.

He had invited the opposition parties to join hands in legislations for the electoral reforms in Pakistan so that no one can raise allegations on the transparency of the polls in the future.

