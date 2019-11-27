Govt taking measures to reduce negative effects of climate change on crops: Zartaj  

MULTAN: Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Wednesday said that the government was committed to mitigate negative effects of climate change on crops, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists in Multan, Zartaj Gul said that the PTI-led government will leave no stone unturned in reducing the effects of climate change on agriculture sector in the country.

The minister said that the government banned brick kilns in six zones and steel factories of Wagah to tackle smog threat.

She maintained that brick kilns will be shifted to zigzag technology and the government would provide proper training and loans to the owners of the kilns.

Zartaj further said that an awareness campaign will be launched against the use of polytheen bags across the country.

Responding to a question about rise of vegetable prices, she said that farmers will be given direct access to markets in order to reduce prices of commodities.

Earlier on August 16, Adviser on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam had said an electric vehicle policy had been formulated to give a new direction to the transport sector.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, he had said the policy will be presented before the next cabinet meeting for approval.

Aslam had said thirty percent of the vehicles will go electric by 2030 under this policy.

