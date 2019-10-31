Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Govt not to stop Azadi March under democratic norms, says Ijaz Shah

Ijaz Shah Azadi March

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ijaz Shah on Thursday said that the federal government will not become a barrier in the organisation of the opposition’s Azadi March following the democratic norms, ARY News reported.

While addressing a press conference along with Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan, Ijaz Shah urged Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to respect court orders while holding its march.

“PM Imran Khan had decided that the government will not stop [opposition’s] march under the democratic norms. The permission closed all doors to the elements willing to create chaos in the country.”

Read: Maulana’s Azadi March could be a catastrophe: Ijaz Shah

“We are democratic people and believe in dialogues. For the first time in history, the federal government constituted a dialogues’ committee under the supervision of [defence minister] Pervez Khattak. The dialogue team and the opposition’s Rehbar Committee had made an agreement over five points where both sides made a decision over a venue to organise the protest march.”

“The premier had said that he will not stop Maulana Fazl as he had also held many protests. However, Maulana Sahib can enter into [federal capital] Islamabad in light of the court orders.”

The interior minister Ijaz Shah detailed that the JUI-F chief has now decided to hold a long march on October 3. He added that Maulana Fazl’s demands have now increased to three from two.

Read: Peshawar court orders roads to be kept open for traffic despite Azadi March

“Only Maulana knows well whether he is going to hold a march or sit-in. He is welcomed to organise march but he should also respect the court orders.”

“In the last four day, only 20-25 thousand people have reached to Gujar Khan from Sindh. The authorities have provided all facilities to the marchers including water, electricity and a proper traffic plan. It is our responsibility to provide security to the participants of the Azadi March.”

 

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Fazl-ur-Rehman led ‘Azadi March’ to reach Islamabad today

Pakistan

US Embassy condoles with victims of Tezgam Express fire incident

Pakistan

IHC orders administration to avoid seizing containers carrying goods

Pakistan

Another Cyclone Maha develops in Arabian Sea to follow Kyarr


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close