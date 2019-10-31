Govt not to stop Azadi March under democratic norms, says Ijaz Shah

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ijaz Shah on Thursday said that the federal government will not become a barrier in the organisation of the opposition’s Azadi March following the democratic norms, ARY News reported.

While addressing a press conference along with Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan, Ijaz Shah urged Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to respect court orders while holding its march.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“PM Imran Khan had decided that the government will not stop [opposition’s] march under the democratic norms. The permission closed all doors to the elements willing to create chaos in the country.”

Read: Maulana’s Azadi March could be a catastrophe: Ijaz Shah

“We are democratic people and believe in dialogues. For the first time in history, the federal government constituted a dialogues’ committee under the supervision of [defence minister] Pervez Khattak. The dialogue team and the opposition’s Rehbar Committee had made an agreement over five points where both sides made a decision over a venue to organise the protest march.”

“The premier had said that he will not stop Maulana Fazl as he had also held many protests. However, Maulana Sahib can enter into [federal capital] Islamabad in light of the court orders.”

The interior minister Ijaz Shah detailed that the JUI-F chief has now decided to hold a long march on October 3. He added that Maulana Fazl’s demands have now increased to three from two.

Read: Peshawar court orders roads to be kept open for traffic despite Azadi March

“Only Maulana knows well whether he is going to hold a march or sit-in. He is welcomed to organise march but he should also respect the court orders.”

“In the last four day, only 20-25 thousand people have reached to Gujar Khan from Sindh. The authorities have provided all facilities to the marchers including water, electricity and a proper traffic plan. It is our responsibility to provide security to the participants of the Azadi March.”

Comments

comments