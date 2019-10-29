Peshawar court orders roads to be kept open for traffic despite Azadi March

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court in reference to the ongoing ‘Azadi March’ issued directives to the local government asking them to ensure no roadways or highways are forcibly shut down, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The court ordered concerned authorities to keep roadways open till the city of Attock and stop anyone found trying to install containers to hinder traffic flow.

The court also remarked that it is the media’s responsibility to give both, the government and the opposition equal amount of TV time, there grievances heard and addressed in kind.

The orders further asked the participants of the march to exercise restraint and make sure that the protest remained civil.

The judge expressed it’s dismay over absence of representation from the attorney general’s office to attend court proceedings on the matter.

Earlier, on Oct 27, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had confirmed that an agreement between the political party and administration of Islamabad had been reached on the venue of ‘Azadi March’.

Maulana Fazl in a statement said they would abide by the agreement under which they will hold a rally in a ground near Islamabad’s H-9 sector and not enter the ‘Red Zone’.

He clarified the agreement was reached with the Islamabad administration and not the government.

