Govt issues notification for Nawaz’s one-time abroad travel   

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Wednesday formally allowed the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for medical treatment, ARY News reported.

A notification issued from the interior minister stated that the federal government approved one-time permission to the former premier to travel abroad on medical grounds for four weeks.

The four weeks as per the notification would be counted from the date of departure and should be within the time period of bail granted to the Nawaz Sharif from Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The departure is, however, linked with the submission of indemnity bonds worth eight million United Kingdom (UK) pounds or equivalent rupees, 25 million United States (US) dollars or equivalent rupees and Rs 1.5 billion rupees to the additional secretary of the interior ministry.

Earlier in the day, federal cabinet’s subcommittee has allowed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for medical treatment for four weeks, but after submitting surety bonds.

Federal Minister for Law Farogh Naseem, while addressing a press conference in Islamabad has announced that PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, who had appealed for permission, will have to submit an indemnity bond to the tune of around 7 billion rupees to avail the concession.

The press conference came after a sub-committee meeting of the federal cabinet held in Islamabad with Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem in a chair to decide the removal of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s name from Exit Control List (ECL).

Sharif family had refused to submit surety bonds as demanded by the government to pave the way for the removal of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s name from the exit control list (ECL).

During the cabinet sub-committee meeting, Nawaz’s lawyers denied submitting surety bonds for the removal of the former premier’s name from ECL, added sources.

The PML-N supremo had been granted bail by the Islamabad High Court in the Al-Azizia reference on medical grounds on October 26 after his health deteriorated and he was admitted to Lahore’ Services Hospital.

Later, the PML-N moved a plea, requesting the government to remove Nawaz’s name from the no-fly list so he can travel abroad and get treatment.

