Govt notifies 25pc increase in salaries of protesting employees

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Thursday approved 25 percent increase in salaries of protesting employees from grades 1-19 on an ad-hoc basis, ARY News reported.

A notification has been issued by the ministry of finance in this regard.

In accordance with the agreement reached between the special committee constituted by the Prime Minister Imran Khan comprising Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak, Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan and representatives of the Federal Government Employees, the Finance Division has agreed to the following, in principle:

Disparity Reduction Allowance 25% of the basic pay shall be allowed to those civil employees in BPS (1-19) of the federal government who have never been allowed additional salary equal to or more than 100% of the basic pay (whether frozen or not) or performance allowance w.e.f. 01 March, 2021.

The posts BPS (1-16) or equivalent will be upgraded on the pattern of Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa w.e.f. 01 March 2021.

The grant of time-scale will also be considered for adoption on the same pattern in the next budget.

Adhoc Relief will also be considered to be made part of the basic salary w.e.f. July, 2021.

Provinces will be recommended for adoption of above from their own resources.

In an earlier development, the government assured increase in salaries up to 20pc to the employees.

Interior Minister Shaikh Rasheed in a media talk today said that the federal government will also issue directives to the provinces about settlement of the matter with employees.

“The prime minister has talked with the chief ministers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab today, hopefully, the issue will also be resolved at the provincial level,” Pervez Khattak, another member of the government committee, said.

Read More: ‘All issues amicably settled with employees’, say Govt ministers

“An up-gradation for all employees has been decided in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab,” Khattak further said. “It will start in June after the budget,” he said.

“The adhoc release will merge in their pay scales in June budget,” Khattak said.

Comments

comments