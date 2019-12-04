Govt notifies new prosecutor in Musharraf treason case

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Wednesday appointed advocate Ali Zia Bajwa as a new prosecutor in the high treason case against former president retd General Pervez Musharraf.

According to a notification, Bajwa will represent the prosecution side as an assistant attorney general prosecution before a special court.

Earlier an Islamabad High Court (IHC) bench had stopped the special court from issuing its verdict in the case.

The IHC gave this order on a petition filed by the interior ministry requesting it to set aside the special court’s decision to announce its judgement in the high treason case on November 28.

Accepting the ministry’s petition, the IHC barred the special court from announcing the verdict.

“For reasons to be recorded later, we allow writ petition…filed by the Ministry of Interior,” the court had ruled, directing the federal government to notify a new prosecutor or a team of prosecution in the treason case by December 5.

Besides, the special court has been ordered to fix a date for giving “a reasonable opportunity of hearing” to the prosecutor or prosecution team as well as the counsel appointed for Musharraf.

