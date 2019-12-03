DUBAI: Former military ruler and President General (retd) Pervez Musharraf on Tuesday said he was ready to testify before a commission in a high treason case against him in a special court, ARY NEWS reported.

“The commission shall record my statement and testify it before the court on my behalf,” said an ailing leader in a video message from the hospital bed, where he is receiving treatment for serious health issues.

Terming the treason case against him as baseless, the former military ruler said that he had served the country.

“I have fought many wars for the country and also served the masses for 10 years,” he said claiming that the court had not heard him properly in the case.

Musharraf complained legal obligations were not fulfilled in his case and even his lawyer was not allowed to pursue the case in the court properly.

“However, I am still hopeful that justice will be served in my case,” he said, informing that he had frequent visits to the hospital due to deteriorating health condition.

“Even recently I fell unconscious and was shifted to a hospital,” the military leader said.

Musharraf was booked in the treason case in December 2013 and was indicted for high treason by a special court in March 2014. The lawyer of the former president, during the hearing of the case, had said that his client is having severe health issues and will return to the country when he will feel good and doctors advise him to travel.

The special court in a November 19 decision had reserved the verdict in the case, which was scheduled to be announced on November 28.

The high court bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah ruled that the special court should hear the stance of former President Musharraf in the case before announcing the verdict.

