DUBAI: Former president of Pakistan General (retired) Pervez Musharraf has been admitted to hospital owing to serious health issues, ARY News reported on Monday.

Pervez Musharraf left for Dubai in 2016 to “seek medical treatment” and has not returned to the country since.

According to the medical reports, the former president is suffering from heart problem and having blood pressure issue.

He was booked in the treason case in December 2013 and was indicted for high treason by a special court in March 2014. The lawyer of the former president, during the hearing of the case, had said that his client is having severe health issues and will return to the country when he will feel good and doctors advise him to travel.

The special court in a November 19 decision had reserved the verdict in the case, which was scheduled to be announced on November 28.

The high court bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah ruled that the special court should hear the stance of former President Musharraf in the case before announcing the verdict.

Charges Against Musharraf

The former president is accused of treason under Article 6 for suspending, subverting and abrogating the Constitution, imposing an emergency in the country in November 2007 and detaining judges of the superior courts.

The indictment comprises five charges cited imposition of Nov 3, 2007 emergency as one of the charges against Musharraf which led to the violation of Article 6 of the Constitution.

The indictment also included the deposition of superior court judges and the suspension of fundamental rights among the list of charges.

